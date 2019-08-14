Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered First Solar (FSLR) Stake; Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position By $14.80 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 76.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 884,782 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 268,718 shares with $14.20 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.46 million shares traded or 35.88% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) stake by 301.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 116,534 shares as Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 155,160 shares with $19.75 million value, up from 38,626 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc Class A now has $14.80B valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 1.80M shares to 11.55 million valued at $102.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 467,193 shares and now owns 3.11 million shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. UBS downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $166 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

