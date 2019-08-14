Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $757,500; United Rentals (URI) Position Has Boosted by Montgomery Investment Management Inc

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 1.38M shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5,376 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 12,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. 4,186 shares were bought by Stice Travis D., worth $399,968 on Friday, August 9.

