Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $551,109; Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 488,184 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 173,962 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Park National Corp Oh owns 54,477 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hs Mgmt Limited Co owns 4.75M shares. James Research holds 0.01% or 2,556 shares. Windward Capital Management Comm Ca owns 317,079 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 23,952 shares. Blue Chip Prtn owns 2.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 272,441 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tpg Grp Inc (Sbs) Inc owns 3.42M shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. 10.05 million are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 1.1% or 53,105 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 251,525 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 430,854 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56,979 shares to 21,799 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,404 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,051 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

