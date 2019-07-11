Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Stock Rose While Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 697 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 41,117 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp invested in 142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital Fund Management holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 36,405 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8 shares. 31,958 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. Strs Ohio accumulated 79,174 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 36,890 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co stated it has 17,809 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 54,535 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 150 shares. Natl Bank Of The West owns 12,536 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 278,370 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd accumulated 3.18 million shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil CEO: Don’t Expect an M&A Wave Yet – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources in talks to sell Eagle Ford JV – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares to 198,051 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 16,523 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 1,416 shares. Caprock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,010 shares. 1.44 million were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 137,798 shares. Pdts Partners Ltd Co reported 38,500 shares. American invested in 0% or 35,603 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 10,497 shares. 15,644 are held by Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 106,983 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 39,270 shares. Hillman Company stated it has 1.08 million shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 269,078 shares. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 3.97M shares.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RTI Surgical® Announces HealthPartners’® Positive Coverage Decision for Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Citigroup, Comcast, Cypress Semi, Huya, Six Flags, Tesla, Teva, US Steel, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical® Wins 2018 Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology Award for TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.