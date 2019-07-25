Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Domtar (UFS) Holding by $24.25 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Position by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 248,600 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $15 during the last trading session, reaching $346.43. About 8.10M shares traded or 82.42% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 30,103 shares to 67,498 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,278 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 18,589 shares to 137,189 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.