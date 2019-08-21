Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $61.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; Methode Electrs (MEI) Position Held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 94,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 212,967 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 118,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 181,497 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 251,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 2.33M shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 140,600 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $159.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 137,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,347 shares, and cut its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80 million shares to 11.55 million shares, valued at $102.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invs Incorporated invested in 47,178 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 12,726 shares. Marathon Mgmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 46,685 shares. has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cv Starr & Tru accumulated 3.45% or 189,100 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rhumbline Advisers owns 254,592 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Legal & General Group Public Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co holds 0.12% or 3.19M shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 7,191 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 15,902 shares. Heronetta Management Limited Partnership owns 37,308 shares.

