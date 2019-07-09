Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $38.17 Million; Stock Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, L & S Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 9.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.91 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 14.91 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 9,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $209.83. About 751,797 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $72.65 million for 5.42 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $55.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 26,259 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% or 4.85 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Service Gru invested in 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Martingale Asset Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 443,399 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 340,348 were accumulated by Lafleur And Godfrey. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 20,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 82.40 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 108,625 shares. 17,510 are held by Woodstock. Adirondack Rech Mngmt holds 897,821 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 0% or 26,413 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cordasco Finance Ntwk reported 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Old National Financial Bank In owns 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 57,860 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank accumulated 2,264 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 340 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,705 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ls Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Company Of Vermont reported 0.03% stake. 50 are owned by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,509 shares to 39,010 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,525 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS).