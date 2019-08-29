Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Its Range Res (RRC) Stake as Share Price Declined; Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.75. About 214,090 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 9.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.19 million, down from 15.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 11.83 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $462,403 activity. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. On Friday, March 1 GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 992,819 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 0% or 28,750 shares. Osmium Ltd Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated holds 1.44M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 299,075 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 19,323 shares. Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 414,201 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 286,798 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.65M shares. Voya Invest Management Lc owns 41,569 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 254,882 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc reported 51,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 805,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $55.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 13,204 shares. American Intll Grp Inc Inc reported 1,199 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,697 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 11,810 shares. 4,575 are owned by Jane Street Llc. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% or 7,438 shares in its portfolio. 1,350 are held by Oakbrook Lc. Highland Management Lp holds 0.27% or 26,000 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,835 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 4,069 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0% or 6,100 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd invested in 13,631 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.