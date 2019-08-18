Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased By $757,500 Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake; Amrep (AXR) Shorts Up By 9.79%

Amrep Corporation (NYSE:AXR) had an increase of 9.79% in short interest. AXR’s SI was 21,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.79% from 19,400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Amrep Corporation (NYSE:AXR)’s short sellers to cover AXR’s short positions. The SI to Amrep Corporation’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 20,877 shares traded or 137.97% up from the average. AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) has declined 12.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXR News: 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Rev $10.4M; 19/03/2018 – AMREP CORP – QTRLY REV $10.4 MLN VS $9.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMREP Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXR); 09/03/2018 Amrep Short-Interest Ratio Rises 161% to 46 Days

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 58.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 7,500 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 5,376 shares with $546,000 value, down from 12,876 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

More notable recent AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMREP Reports Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:AXR – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alexco Announces TSX Trading Symbol Change to AXU – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:AXR – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amrep Sells Its Palm Coast Fulfillment Services Business – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,600 activity. Bauer Media Group USA – LLC sold $93,600 worth of stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company has market cap of $45.24 million. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. It has a 29.42 P/E ratio. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold AMREP Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.49 million shares or 2.07% less from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assoc accumulated 11,000 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 816 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 56,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt invested in 65,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0% in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). Moreover, Arbiter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) for 87,095 shares. Robotti Robert stated it has 613,426 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) for 49,032 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 63,700 shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 22,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0% invested in AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) for 191,166 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 114,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155.11’s average target is 59.48% above currents $97.26 stock price. Diamondback had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. J.P. Morgan initiated Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. On Friday, August 9 Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 4,186 shares. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L..