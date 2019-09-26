Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased By $14.06 Million Its Antero Res (AR) Stake; Electro Sensors Has Infinity Sentiment

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 18.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.81M shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 12.72M shares with $70.34M value, down from 15.53M last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $964.77M valuation. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 10.75 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. It’s up Infinity, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 0 cut down and sold their holdings in Electro Sensors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 286,696 shares, up from 124,979 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 27,618 shares. Aperio Group Llc owns 779 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 293 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,200 shares.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 748 shares traded. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has declined 17.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $13.07 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 44.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 142.95% above currents $3.12 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased C&J Energy Svcs Inc New stake by 551,485 shares to 2.79 million valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 125,357 shares and now owns 134,357 shares. Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) was raised too.