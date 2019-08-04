Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut Tenaris S A (TS) Stake as Share Price Declined; Contrarian Capital Management Has Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding as Stock Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 4.50M shares traded or 112.66% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 674,284 shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 365,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56 million shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 494,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).