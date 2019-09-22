Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut By $14.13 Million Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 56.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 7,255 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 5,686 shares with $347,000 value, down from 12,941 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 9.43M shares traded or 42.29% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 743,799 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 5.35M shares with $101.68 million value, down from 6.09 million last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 3.57M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Llc holds 13,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 5.52 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 27,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Segall Bryant Hamill, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,852 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.30M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 2,254 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 45,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 27,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Commerce holds 11,398 shares. Parkside Bankshares reported 0% stake. Etrade Management Llc holds 0.01% or 29,128 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 38.61% above currents $18.52 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $21 target.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 10,352 are held by Natl Bank Of The West. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 8,385 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Inc holds 30,482 shares. Farmers Retail Bank invested in 3,189 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.01% or 2,859 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 396,289 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 120,848 shares. 34,362 are held by Essex Financial Serv. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 56,336 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.21% or 593,902 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP holds 0.01% or 17,325 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 3.03 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 25,230 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has invested 0.92% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips plans new wells in Alaska petroleum reserve – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 31.54% above currents $60.82 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9.