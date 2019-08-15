Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $86.73 Million; Stock Value Declined; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $1.27 Million; Stock Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 29,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 372,305 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 401,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 607,126 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 1.85 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.34% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 16,823 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 250 shares. 9,955 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc. Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Company Ct owns 1.65 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 39,200 shares. 88,315 are owned by Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Ltd Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 14,172 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Art Advsrs Ltd owns 52,800 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 43,830 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP invested in 253,580 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 276,797 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.51 million for 73.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.