Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake; Cti Industries Has 0.29 Sentiment

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 1392.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 125,357 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 134,357 shares with $13.44M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.69. About 742,391 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR)

Cti Industries Corp (CTIB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.38, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 2 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 7 decreased and sold positions in Cti Industries Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 176,832 shares, down from 196,400 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cti Industries Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 7.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 1,522 shares traded. CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB) has declined 27.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and sells consumer and film products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.63 million. The firm offers novelty products, including foil balloons, such as Superloons, Ultraloons, Miniloon, Card-B-Loons, Shape-A-Loons, and mini shapes; latex balloons primarily under the Partyloons name; toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; Candy Blossoms that are containers with candy items and air-inflated balloons; and other inflatable toy items. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc and Zipvac brand names; valved and resealable bags for vacuum storage use; and vacuum sealing machines under the brand name of Ziploc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CTI Industries Corporation for 94,700 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 230 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,930 shares.

