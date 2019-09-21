Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake by $12.54 Million; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shares Rose While Eulav Asset Management Raised Stake by $901,600

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 1392.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 125,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 134,357 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 517,060 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 34,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 676,306 shares traded or 156.33% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ensign Group Acquires Nursing Facility to Expand in Arizona – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Nevada Senior Housing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 45,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,319 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Gains 9% Yesterday: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc. to be Acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in $8.4 Billion Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) on Behalf of G&W Shareholders and Encourages G&W Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.