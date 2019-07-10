Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) by $58.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sather Financial Group Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $8.05 Million; Stock Price Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.31M, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 2.14M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 108,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,774 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, down from 405,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 3.42 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.16 million for 292.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $55.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Company Nj holds 0.5% or 889,329 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 11,950 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts invested in 0.04% or 7.11 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 12,650 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 20,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.1% or 3.46 million shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP owns 78,410 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 3.04M were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc. 92,698 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Dudley Shanley invested in 108,500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited owns 4.88M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.22M for 30.22 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,898 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chesley Taft Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 91,221 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Jnba Financial has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 26,923 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Birinyi Associates has 0.93% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,170 shares. Charter Trust Co reported 8,231 shares. Highland Cap Lc stated it has 22,581 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.23% or 259,288 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 3,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kepos Capital LP reported 0.45% stake. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt holds 2.18% or 45,150 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc reported 95,222 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.