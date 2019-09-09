Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Its Stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by $16.12 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Nbt Bank N A Has Cut Position by $330,542

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 3.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 213,835 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 24.12M shares traded or 75.60% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.59 million for 5.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. 202,605 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 5.20M shares. Two Sigma Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 51,008 shares. Regions Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Brinker Incorporated stated it has 162,470 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 824,767 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 637,300 shares. Stifel Financial reported 973,178 shares. Channing Mgmt Lc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 3.29M shares. M&T Commercial Bank owns 10,714 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1,698 shares. Phocas Fincl, a California-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8.50M shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Disappointment: Mediocre Merger With Carrizo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $55.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares to 44,975 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) by 39,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expanded use of J&J’s Imbruvica OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.