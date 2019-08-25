Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding by $2.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Valuation Rose While Pointstate Capital LP Decreased by $10.38 Million Its Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 173,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 3.97 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares to 943,900 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 354,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTEN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Edgestream Partners Lp stated it has 56,287 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 48,199 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 127,354 shares. 103,270 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Natixis holds 0.07% or 800,680 shares. 1,525 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Invest Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 44,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arosa Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.96% or 775,000 shares. Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Buckingham Capital has 0.97% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 444,303 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd Llc. Creative Planning owns 51,428 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 79 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76 million shares to 8.02 million shares, valued at $49.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.