Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased By $308,000 Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Heartland Advisors Has Lowered By $814,750 Its Semtech (SMTC) Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,295 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 135,262 shares with $6.89M value, down from 151,557 last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 231,751 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 31.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 11,000 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 24,250 shares with $696,000 value, down from 35,250 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Among 6 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 29.79% above currents $23.5 stock price. Williams Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67M for 48.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 23,383 shares to 193,200 valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 50,725 shares and now owns 450,725 shares. Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Semtech has $65 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.75’s average target is 34.26% above currents $42.27 stock price. Semtech had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. FBR Capital maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 14. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, August 29.