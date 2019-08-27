Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $2.43 Million; Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Declined While Bislett Management Has Boosted by $1.70 Million Its Position

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 2.56 million shares traded or 194.07% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 173,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 4.88M shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Llc has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Nomura has 13,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 3.04M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.29% or 103,270 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 5.83 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 43,579 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 868,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 107,604 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 214,654 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc accumulated 2.14% or 1.11 million shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 500 shares.

