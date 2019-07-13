Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Shorts Down By 4.55%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) had a decrease of 4.55% in short interest. ARWR’s SI was 15.76M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.55% from 16.51M shares previously. With 2.14M avg volume, 7 days are for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s short sellers to cover ARWR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 744,816 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 27/03/2018 – Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B; 11/04/2018 – ARWR PRESENTS ARC-520 CLINICAL DATA FOR HEPATITIS B; 30/05/2018 – Arrowhead’s ARO-HBV Is Being Developed as a Therapy for Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B Virus; 08/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/04/2018 – Sunroc Corporation Announces Acquisition of Arrowhead Concrete Assets of Wyoming Concrete Company Acquired; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.7% of Arrowhead Pharma; 20/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on Emerging Pipeline of RNAi Therapeutics; 30/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INTENDS TO SUBMIT A LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT WITH INITIAL CLINICAL DATA ON ARO-HBV

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) stake by 70.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 9.54 million shares as Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 3.91M shares with $18.36 million value, down from 13.46 million last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co now has $1.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 21.36M shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $72.65M for 5.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by M Partners. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.3 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 11. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”.

