Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Its Tenaris S A (TS) Holding by $27.20 Million as Share Value Declined; Agf Investments Boosted Its Equinix Reit (EQIX) Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 9,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 4,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 91,032 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 160,257 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 3.09 million shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TS’s profit will be $193.83 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.54M shares to 10.56 million shares, valued at $66.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 111,664 shares to 93,963 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 676,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).