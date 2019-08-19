Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Boosted Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.61 Million as Shares Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Upped by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 70.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3,059 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 1,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $378.94. About 103,539 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 295.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 38,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 51,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 189,422 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,943 shares to 19,725 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,110 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed’s Hellfire, Harris Corp. and Longbow grab $58.3M in Orlando defense work – Orlando Business Journal” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No sanctions over Russian missile deal – Erdogan – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Management Incorporated invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 317,783 shares. Brinker has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 1,918 shares. Stifel stated it has 292,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 403,563 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Birinyi Associate Inc reported 11,578 shares. Cambridge Com holds 0.01% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Gp Llp has 0.87% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Neuberger Berman Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 236,779 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 841 shares. Girard Prns Ltd owns 23,563 shares. Karp Management Corporation invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ci Invests holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3.61M shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 313,611 shares. Loews reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 3,225 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 375,599 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 98,922 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co owns 3.02M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 2,128 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Pinnacle Assoc has 56,475 shares. Scholtz Communication Ltd holds 5,787 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares to 198,051 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,376 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).