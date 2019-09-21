Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

Both Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -4.30 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.47 N/A -24.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Key Energy Services Inc. and Parker Drilling Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Key Energy Services Inc. and Parker Drilling Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

Key Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Parker Drilling Company’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Parker Drilling Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Key Energy Services Inc. and Parker Drilling Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Parker Drilling Company’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 12.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Key Energy Services Inc. and Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 80.2% respectively. Key Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.1%. Comparatively, Parker Drilling Company has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. has 47.34% stronger performance while Parker Drilling Company has -26.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Parker Drilling Company beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.