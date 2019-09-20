Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)

Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -4.30 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 24 1.03 N/A 0.10 256.46

Demonstrates Key Energy Services Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Liquidity

Key Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Baker Hughes a GE company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Key Energy Services Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Baker Hughes a GE company’s average price target is $31.67, while its potential upside is 34.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares and 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. Insiders owned 7.1% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Baker Hughes a GE company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.