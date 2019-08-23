Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Touches $1.33 Low on Aug, 23; Vertex One Asset Management Cut Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) stake by 17.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 259,897 shares with $6.24 million value, down from 314,570 last quarter. Schnitzer Stl Inds now has $607.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 19,412 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31

The stock of Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $1.25 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.33 share price. This indicates more downside for the $27.15M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.63 million less. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 108,189 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES: CEO RESIGNATION, NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Rev $125.3M; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Chief Fincl Officer Marshall Dodson Named Interim CEO

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $27.15 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

More notable recent Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) CEO Rob Saltiel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key Energy Services EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services has $5 highest and $2.75 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 191.73% above currents $1.33 stock price. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The stock of Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Seaport Global.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Schnitzer Steel Industries – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCHN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Vectoiq Acquisition Corp stake by 36,800 shares to 236,800 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dd3 Acquisition Corp stake by 44,500 shares and now owns 204,500 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 1.98% or 96,424 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 11,754 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 259,634 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,551 shares. Adams Asset Lc has 46,145 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 368,461 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 0.02% or 66,234 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 3,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 3,450 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). 40,409 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 114,278 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech invested in 0.04% or 22,455 shares.