Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Reaches $2.97 After 9.00% Down Move; CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVT. TR UNIT CANAD (CROMF) Sellers Increased By 98.6% Their Shorts

The stock of Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 151,105 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – DRUMMOND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON KEY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Chief Fincl Officer Marshall Dodson Named Interim CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Rev $125.3M; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington RThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $60.57 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KEG worth $5.45 million less.

More notable recent Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Goldman Sachs Is Investing in Key Energy – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2.75 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $60.57 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

Analysts await Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.86 per share. After $-1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Key Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.83% EPS growth.