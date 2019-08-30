Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Reaches $1.06 1 Year Low; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering EPR Properties (EPR)

The stock of Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.96 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.06 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $23.21M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.09 million less. The stock decreased 8.63% or $0.1001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0599. About 218,020 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 16/03/2018 KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC KEG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE $17; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – DRUMMOND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON KEY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN

Among 4 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EPR Properties has $8300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $66.25’s average target is -15.35% below currents $78.26 stock price. EPR Properties had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. See EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $23.21 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

More notable recent Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Key Energy Services and SAExploration among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) CEO Rob Saltiel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key Energy Services EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 82,068 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlitterbahn repays EPR Properties for KCK mortgage, advances – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties starts tender offer for 5.750% notes due 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 38 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.88M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stephens Ar invested in 0.05% or 29,852 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 9,052 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc accumulated 430 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,105 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 42,672 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Telemus Cap Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Net Limited Co holds 339 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).