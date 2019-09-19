Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Comparing side by side

Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -4.30 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.28 N/A 0.55 14.13

Table 1 demonstrates Key Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Key Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 28.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Key Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 1.6% respectively. Key Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.