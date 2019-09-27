Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) Comparing side by side

Both Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 1 0.02 7.78M -4.30 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 23 0.71 514.90M 0.10 256.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Key Energy Services Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 561,449,087.10% -154.9% -19.3% Baker Hughes a GE company 2,272,285,966.46% 0.4% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Key Energy Services Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Baker Hughes a GE company is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Baker Hughes a GE company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Key Energy Services Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Baker Hughes a GE company has a consensus price target of $31.67, with potential upside of 31.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Key Energy Services Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 99% respectively. 7.1% are Key Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.