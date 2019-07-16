Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $322,119; Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $9.89 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) by 90.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 15,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,661 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kewaunee Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1,286 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) has declined 34.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69M, down from 381,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 13.29M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video)

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.56 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 9,500 shares to 220,373 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 185,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold KEQU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 6.49% less from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 were reported by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway has 31,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Salem Invest Counselors holds 49,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 86,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn owns 0% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) for 1 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Us Savings Bank De reported 8,215 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 19,068 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 21,232 shares. 197,814 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Lsv Asset holds 34,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,967 activity.

