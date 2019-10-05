Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Both Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) compete on a level playing field in the Business Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 16 0.00 2.43M 0.56 32.42 Virco Mfg. Corporation 4 0.00 8.23M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and Virco Mfg. Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 15,448,188.18% 3.2% 1.8% Virco Mfg. Corporation 197,475,765.43% -1.9% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.53 shows that Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is 153.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Virco Mfg. Corporation has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Virco Mfg. Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and Virco Mfg. Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.9% and 31.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.8% of Virco Mfg. Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kewaunee Scientific Corporation -1.3% -3.95% -19.09% -43.2% -43.85% -45.1% Virco Mfg. Corporation 7.13% -3.43% -0.22% 8.94% -3.01% 12.75%

For the past year Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has -45.1% weaker performance while Virco Mfg. Corporation has 12.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kewaunee Scientific Corporation beats Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The companyÂ’s laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. The company also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products. In addition, it offers chair desks, combo units, and tablet arm units, as well as a returns and credenzas. Further, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, storage cabinets, and other items, as well as wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, including mobile tables for cafeterias, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, as well as manufactures stackable storage trucks. It serves educational institutions, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, as well as a through a dealer network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.