Kew Media Group Inc. (KEW) EPS Estimated At $0.10; 0 Analysts Covering MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. See MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_KEW’s profit would be $1.37M giving it 15.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Kew Media Group Inc.’s analysts see -141.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 100,000 shares traded or 931.14% up from the average. Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kew Media Group Inc. operates as an independent content production company. The company has market cap of $85.22 million. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBJ Morning Buzz: More Meck County layoffs; Brighthouse Financial taps CFO; Lawmakers debate BB&T-SunTrust merger – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $48.17 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent's WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India's PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O'DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia