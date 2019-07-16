Kew Media Group Inc. (KEW) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Indivior (LON:INDV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Indivior had 2 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) on Tuesday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. See Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) latest ratings:

18/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 118.00 New Target: GBX 114.00 Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

Analysts expect Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_KEW’s profit would be $1.37M giving it 15.23 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Kew Media Group Inc.’s analysts see -141.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 4,200 shares traded. Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kew Media Group Inc. operates as an independent content production company. The company has market cap of $83.31 million. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. It currently has negative earnings.

