Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Sentiment Is 0.97

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 126 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 130 reduced and sold stakes in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now have: 182.51 million shares, down from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 100 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 18, 2019. (NYSE:KDP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s current price of $27.85 translates into 0.54% yield. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.57 million shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 12.50% above currents $27.85 stock price. Keurig Dr Pepper had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of KDP in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $39.18 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 41.26 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 1.00 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc owns 2.82 million shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.63% invested in the company for 538,078 shares. The Connecticut-based Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 449,874 shares.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 850,425 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE