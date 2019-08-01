Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Both Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 4.40 N/A 0.44 67.44 Future FinTech Group Inc. 1 16.21 N/A -15.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.00% 0% -62.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Future FinTech Group Inc. on the other hand, has 3.62 beta which makes it 262.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Future FinTech Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Future FinTech Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Future FinTech Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s upside potential is 8.39% at a $30.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 0.6%. Insiders owned 13.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.48% 11.26% 3.94% 3.58% 53.28% 15.21% Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.9% -2.28% 76.56% -2.28% -34.85% 132.6%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was less bullish than Future FinTech Group Inc.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Future FinTech Group Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.