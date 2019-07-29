Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Both Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 4.39 N/A 0.44 67.44 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 2.61 24.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% -14.5% -6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Its rival Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 8.54%. Competitively the average price target of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is $60, which is potential -0.50% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is looking more favorable than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 30.1%. Insiders held roughly 13.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.48% 11.26% 3.94% 3.58% 53.28% 15.21% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.59% -3.31% 4.74% 3.22% 5.38% 4.26%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.