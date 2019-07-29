Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Shorts Down By 15.7%

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 77.69% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. KDP’s profit would be $407.94 million giving it 24.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 242,427 shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 53.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.85% the S&P500.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) had a decrease of 15.7% in short interest. RTTR’s SI was 163,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.7% from 194,300 shares previously. With 445,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s short sellers to cover RTTR’s short positions. The SI to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.89%. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8901. About 32,154 shares traded. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has declined 70.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RTTR News: 22/05/2018 Ritter Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at Digestive Disease Week 2018 Highlighting Treatment Data of RP-G28 for Lactose lntolerance

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $39.47 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 48.8 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

Among 2 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) rating on Friday, May 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2700 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) rating on Monday, June 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3400 target.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $8.32 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine.