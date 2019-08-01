Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Mag Silver Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) SI Decreased By 0.36%

Mag Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had a decrease of 0.36% in short interest. MAG’s SI was 3.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.36% from 3.08 million shares previously. With 264,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Mag Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s short sellers to cover MAG’s short positions. The SI to Mag Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.11%. The stock decreased 9.45% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 644,018 shares traded or 100.12% up from the average. MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has risen 19.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAG News: 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – MAG Silver Reports 2017 Annual Results; 13/03/2018 MAG Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 77.69% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. KDP’s profit would be $407.94 million giving it 24.26 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 2.32M shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $39.58 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 48.94 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

More notable recent Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) news were published by: Vendingmarketwatch.com which released: “Keurig Dr Pepper Releases First Drink Well. Do Good. Report – VendingMarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Hold Coca-Cola Stock Through Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 10 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.