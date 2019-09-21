Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Comparison side by side

Both Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 3.54 N/A 0.49 57.55 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 2 2.05 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0.00% -147.4% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s 3 beta is the reason why it is 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is $31.33, with potential upside of 14.68%. Competitively the average price target of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is $3, which is potential 75.44% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. looks more robust than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 7.8%. Insiders owned roughly 13.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75% The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 4.52% -19.57% -16.29% -46.38% 8.82% -40.13%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has 9.75% stronger performance while The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has -40.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. beats The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.