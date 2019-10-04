Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped Scholastic (SCHL) Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Scholastic Corp (SCHL) stake by 148.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 14,715 shares as Scholastic Corp (SCHL)’s stock declined 14.02%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 24,635 shares with $819,000 value, up from 9,920 last quarter. Scholastic Corp now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 67,160 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. KDP’s profit would be $436.17 million giving it 22.25 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $38.82 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 40.88 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 13.56% above currents $27.59 stock price. Keurig Dr Pepper had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) rating on Monday, June 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3400 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KDP in report on Friday, May 10 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9.

