Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Moon Capital Management LP Lowered By $14.42 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 84.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Moon Capital Management Lp holds 47,737 shares with $2.75 million value, down from 300,706 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 579,063 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 77.69% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. KDP’s profit would be $407.94M giving it 24.14 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 1.28M shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 53.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.66 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 47,578 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). U S Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kingdon Capital Management Lc holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 354,309 shares. 38,802 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Pnc Serv Gp Inc stated it has 2,280 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 198,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 22,625 shares. 56,707 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has 311 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca holds 444,664 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 295,592 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $39.39 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 48.7 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.