Kestrel Investment Management Upped Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $4.53 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped by $542,756 Its Holding

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 384,394 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 47,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.39 million shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 17/05/2018 – SCOOP: next step in les moonves — shari redstone battle is that @CBS IGNORES national amusement’s announcement that its has changed bylaws to force a super majority vote to dilute shari’s interest and then file another suit; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 40,975 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 311,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Springowl Assoc Limited Company holds 2.56% or 40,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 10,074 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 8,099 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Vident Advisory Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 10,860 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0% or 150 shares. Somerset Trust reported 0.54% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 5,985 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com. American Intl Grp Inc holds 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 124,627 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 0.05% stake. Zuckerman Investment Ltd Liability reported 3.42% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc accumulated 1.78 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

