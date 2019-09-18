Kestrel Investment Management Upped Its Position in Hanmi Financial (HAFC) by $948,200 as Market Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $355,696

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 74,500 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Sees Modest Dilution to Tangible Book Value of 1.5% With Earn-Back Period of About 3 Years; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Internal Rate of Return on Transaction Will Be in Excess of 20%; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has 3.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott reported 120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 866 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 1.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 151 were reported by Zebra Ltd. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 62,602 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.29% or 3,982 shares. 519 were accumulated by Pure. Greystone Managed Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central National Bank & Communication holds 4,071 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 2.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Capital Communications LP reported 189,159 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp owns 550 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 8,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

