Kestrel Investment Management Stake in Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Has Increased by $948,200 as Market Value Declined; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 63,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 229,079 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 292,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 131,587 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 26/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Anticipates Acquisition Will Be Accretive to EPS in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 13,420 shares to 153,060 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 71,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

