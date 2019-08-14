Kestrel Investment Management Raised Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH); Gendell Jeffrey L Lowered Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Position by $401,718; Stock Rose

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 174,636 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 5,332 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Volatility Woes Dampen Wood Industry’s Near-Term Prospects – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Agreement to Sell El Dorado MDF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Potlatch and Deltic Timber Complete Merger Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 67,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 35,672 shares. 7,547 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 3.64M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Intrepid Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Kestrel Inv Mngmt invested 3.37% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 944,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Us invested in 0.22% or 542,300 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 35 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 360 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 59,886 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 229,444 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 55,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System has 151,127 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).