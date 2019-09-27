Kestrel Investment Management Position in Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position in Mylan Nv (MYL) as Shares Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 49,895 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 111,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 382,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, up from 271,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 02/05/2018 – Migdal Insurance Adds Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,740 shares to 11,759 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 275,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,545 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).

