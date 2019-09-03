Kestrel Investment Management Maintains Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH); Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Universal Display (OLED) Holding

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 57,564 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 180,238 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, up from 173,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $202.02. About 233,468 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc invested in 19,691 shares. 900 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Duncker Streett Comm Inc accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bryn Mawr has 0.05% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Washington Communication holds 74,711 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 15,262 shares. 3,347 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Grp Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associates has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Credit Suisse Ag holds 38,664 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Street Corp holds 1.08 million shares. 11,700 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 11,400 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 184,973 shares to 401,308 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 62,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,460 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).