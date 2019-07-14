Kestrel Investment Management Maintains Holding in Potlatchdeltic (PCH); Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $2.67 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 280,453 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 8,540 are held by Blackhill Capital. Great Lakes has 214,391 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 42,545 were accumulated by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Tru reported 4,518 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 20 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 69,003 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 3,587 shares stake. 15,081 were accumulated by Laurion Management Limited Partnership. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 19,989 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc invested in 0% or 61 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0% or 19,260 shares. Gamco Et Al has 5,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of stock. The insider Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240. 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,150 are owned by Bancorporation Of Hawaii. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 39,566 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,445 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,104 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd has 563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 26,069 shares. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Limited Com has invested 0.62% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bancorp stated it has 22,879 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prospector Partners Llc reported 139,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications accumulated 14,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). North Star Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 3,375 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 3,232 shares.

