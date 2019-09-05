Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake by $4.53 Million; Stock Price Declined; General Electric Company (GE) Market Value Rose While Hikari Power LTD Has Increased Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 84,507 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 134,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 45.90 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 56.84 million shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 3.54M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 220,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.11% or 158,087 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Ma invested in 19,847 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 2.03 million shares. John G Ullman & Assocs Inc accumulated 0.42% or 232,754 shares. 18,844 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Co. Bryn Mawr Communication has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spc Financial Inc holds 0.06% or 28,275 shares in its portfolio. Boston & Mgmt Inc reported 17,485 shares stake. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 499,582 shares. Rech Investors holds 0.07% or 21.13 million shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Cibc World Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,050 shares to 106,300 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 50,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,310 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De holds 250,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 4,727 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 19,260 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 471,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Co holds 0% or 114,445 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,029 shares. Us Bank De reported 15,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 17,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers accumulated 27,764 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 94,322 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 29,281 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). M&R Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).